Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Amcor by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,925. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

