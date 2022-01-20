23,862 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 474,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,215,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.60. The company had a trading volume of 162,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.95.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

