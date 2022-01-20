Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,593.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $42,859.64 or 1.00400000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $151,593.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.99 or 0.07467952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.82 or 1.00105251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065317 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.