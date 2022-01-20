H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,767. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About H-CYTE
