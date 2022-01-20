H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,767. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

