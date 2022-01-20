Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $90.00. The company traded as low as $64.68 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 16311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $53,106,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

