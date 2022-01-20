Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KARO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

