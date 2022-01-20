Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRATF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Traton from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Traton stock remained flat at $$25.50 during trading on Thursday. Traton has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

