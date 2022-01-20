Zel Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00301731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00121119 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000124 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

