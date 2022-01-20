$0.09 EPS Expected for Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Health.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter.
About Cue Health
Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.
