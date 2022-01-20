USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 127,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter worth $160,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

