Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $7,238,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,970,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of TWLV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,757. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.