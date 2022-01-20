Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Down 1.7%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.31). Approximately 63,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 95,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321.50 ($4.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Luceco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 339.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £519.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

