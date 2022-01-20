Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.

