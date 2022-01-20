Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.48 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $146.58 or 0.00342753 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $25.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007882 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001205 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.17 or 0.01281758 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.