Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

GMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 498,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

