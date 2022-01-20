$786.92 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $786.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.88 million to $806.82 million. Copart reported sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amundi purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. 34,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,380. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.16. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.06.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.