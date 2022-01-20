-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AEYE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,269. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

