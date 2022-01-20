Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.