New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NRZ remained flat at $$10.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 106,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

