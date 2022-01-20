FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

FLNG stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 5,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

