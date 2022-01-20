Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

ZH traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. increased its position in Zhihu by 222.2% in the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

