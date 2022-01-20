Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 42,211 shares.The stock last traded at $139.61 and had previously closed at $137.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.