Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 137706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,061,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $24,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.