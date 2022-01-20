Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.07

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 1825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.