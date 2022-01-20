ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.44

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 91767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

