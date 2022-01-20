Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.