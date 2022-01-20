Maincoin Price Tops $0.0014 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $533,649.18 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00113864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

