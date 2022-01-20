Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce sales of $26.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.28 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $110.09 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $110.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $59.84. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,699. The firm has a market cap of $473.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

