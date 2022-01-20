MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will report sales of $5.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $6.08 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $21.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MDxHealth.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDXH shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 2,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

