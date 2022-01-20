Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

NYSE USB opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

