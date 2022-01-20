First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

