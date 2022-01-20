CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $34.97 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,745 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,972,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

