Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $499.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

