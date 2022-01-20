Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.33.

NYSE MA traded up $9.39 on Thursday, reaching $370.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.