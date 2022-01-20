Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $3.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.16 to $32.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,094. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,716,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

