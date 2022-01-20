Coin98 Market Cap Hits $421.70 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $421.70 million and approximately $25.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009418 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “C98USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.