Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

