B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $150.54. The stock had a trading volume of 311,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $444.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

