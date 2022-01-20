Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,676. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

