Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,298,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 625,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,602,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

LLY opened at $245.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average is $251.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

