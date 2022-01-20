Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 644,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Happiness Biotech Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HAPP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 58,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64. Happiness Biotech Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

