United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Update

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of UAMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,334. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
