Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declines By 32.0%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:GDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 18,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,360. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.