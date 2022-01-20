Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declines By 32.0%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 18,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,360. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

