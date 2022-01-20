Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ: REFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/3/2022 – Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,680. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

