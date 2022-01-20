Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

