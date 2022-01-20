Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.
In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.