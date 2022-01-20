Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,934,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

