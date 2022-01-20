Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

VMEO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of VMEO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 65,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,517. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $140,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $23,144,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

