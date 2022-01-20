ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 907,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,171,488. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 956,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,225 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $38,215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $28,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

