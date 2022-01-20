American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.20.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,898. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

