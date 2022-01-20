First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The stock has a market cap of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.33. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.44.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

